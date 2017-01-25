closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Fresh Air
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

How Private Is Your Personal Health Data?

January 25, 2017
By Alison Bruzek and Meghna Chakrabarti
Share
"Our Bodies, Our Data: How Companies Make Billions Selling Our Medical Records" by Adam Tanner. (Courtesy Penguin Random House)
"Our Bodies, Our Data: How Companies Make Billions Selling Our Medical Records" by Adam Tanner. (Courtesy Penguin Random House)

If there's one place that people still expect a reasonable amount of privacy, it's the doctor's office. But according to journalist Adam Tanner, maybe they shouldn't.

In the world of Google and big data, he explains every drug you're prescribed, every blood test, every step on the scale, is all recorded. And that data has created a multi billion-dollar business — one where some of the most intimate data about us is aggregated and sold.

Tanner explains how this happens in his new book, "Our Bodies, Our Data: How Companies Make Billions Selling Our Medical Records."

Guest

Adam Tanner, writer-in-residence at the Institute for Quantitative Social Science at Harvard University and author of Our Bodies, Our Data: How Companies Make Billions Selling Our Medical Records. He tweets @datacurtain.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.