Trump Takes Actions On Immigration, Refugees

President Donald Trump signed two executive orders dealing with immigration Wednesday, and is expected to sign another regarding the U.S. refugee resettlement program and legal immigrants this week.

"Congress passed these laws to serve our citizens, and it's about time they were properly enforced. They're not enforced," President Donald Trump told Congressional Republicans holding their annual policy retreat in Philadelphia Thursday.

One of the executive orders would cut funding from what many call sanctuary cities. There are at least 9 Massachusetts municipalities that either call themselves, or could qualify, as sanctuary cities. These are cities and towns that, among other actions, will not provide federal authorities with information on the immigration status of residents without a criminal warrant.

Another executive action Trump is expected to sign this week would mark a landmark change in America's policy on refugees. According to a draft of the order obtained by the Associated Press, Trump proposes slamming the door on almost all refugees around the world for 120 days. Syrian refugees could be barred from the U.S. indefinitely. Trump also plans to suspend issuing new visas for people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, or Yemen for at least 30 days, according to the AP.

Tom Ambrosino, city manager of Chelsea.

Sasha Chanoff, executive director of the humanitarian agency RefugePoint in Cambridge and co-author of the book “From Crisis to Calling: Finding Your Moral Center in the Toughest Decisions.” He tweets @sashachanoff.