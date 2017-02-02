A growing body of research suggests that a family's financial instability can impact cancer outcomes, including recurrence and survival.

Just last week, a new study from the University of Washington found that in parts of the country that are relatively poor, cancer death rates rose almost 50 percent in the last thirty years, while those rates dropped by almost half in wealthier places.

We look at why that is.

Guests

Dr. Naomi Ko, physician in hematology and oncology at Boston Medical Center and a Professor at Boston University's School of Medicine.

Reginald Tucker-Seeley, professor at Harvard's School of Public Health and a researcher at the Center for Community-Based Research at Dana Farber Cancer Institute. He tweets @RegTuckSee.