'Alternative Facts': How And Why Propaganda Works

This morning, President Donald Trump tweeted:

He declared that he doesn't not accept any negative polls as a reality and that the only polls he believes, and the only polls he thinks you should believe, are ones that put him in a positive light.

That's why, Jason Stanely thinks the United States has entered into a new era of political propaganda.

Guest

Jason Stanley, professor of philosophy at Yale University and author of the book "How Propaganda Works." He tweets @jasonintrator.