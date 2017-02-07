closeDonate

Dean Martha Minow On Her Tenure At Harvard Law School

February 07, 2017
By Alison Bruzek and Meghna Chakrabarti
Harvard Law School Dean Martha Minow. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
Martha Minow recently announced that she will step down as the dean of Harvard Law School at the end of this academic year.

She began her tenure in 2008, in the midst of the financial crisis. In the intervening years, the law school faced serious questions of diversity and racism. Minow ends her tenure this year, as parts of the legal profession is feeling a new ripple of energy around the Presidency of Donald Trump.

Guest

Martha Minow, dean of Harvard Law School, which tweets @harvard_law.

This story aired on February 7, 2017.

