New Bills Seek To Regulate Marijuana In Mass.

It's been almost exactly three months since Massachusetts overwhelmingly voted to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Now, there are fifteen new bills pending on Beacon Hill that could significantly change what voters thought they were approving back in November.
Jason Lewis, Massachusetts state senator, chair of the Public Health Committee and of the Special Senate Committee on Marijuana. He tweets @SenJasonLewis.
This story aired on February 7, 2017.
