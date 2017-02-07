closeDonate

New Bills Seek To Regulate Marijuana In Mass.

February 07, 2017
By Meghna Chakrabarti and Kassandra Sundt
In January, Sens. Richard Ross (R-Wrentham), John Keenan (D-Quincy), Linda Dorcena Forry (D-Dorchester) and Jason Lewis (D-Winchester) listen as Jim Elftmann, chief operating officer of River Rock Cannabis, explains how marijuana plants are grown inside the Denver dispensary. (Steve Brown/WBUR)closemore
It's been almost exactly three months since Massachusetts overwhelmingly voted to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Now, there are fifteen new bills pending on Beacon Hill that could significantly change what voters thought they were approving back in November.

Jason Lewis, Massachusetts state senator, chair of the Public Health Committee and of the Special Senate Committee on Marijuana. He tweets @SenJasonLewis.

This story aired on February 7, 2017.

Share

