Sen. Warren On Why She Persisted

The words "she persisted," released in a statement by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have become a viral sensation. The statement came after McConnell invoked a rarely used Senate rule to shut down Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren last night, called rule 19.

Though McConnell shut down Senator Warren last night, Senators Bernie Sanders and Tom Udall read the letter that she couldn't finish by the late Coretta Scott King.

Guests

Elizabeth Warren, U.S. senator for Massachusetts. She tweets @senwarren.

Matt Viser, Deputy Washington Bureau Chief for the Boston Globe. He tweets @mviser.