Gov. Baker Taps Appeals Court Judge For State's Highest Court

On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker nominated state appeals court judge, Elspeth "Ellie" B. Cypher to serve on the Supreme Judicial Court. This is Baker's fourth nomination in just over two years. Cypher would fill the position held by Justice Margot Botsford who will be retiring next month.

Guest

Nancy Gertner, retired federal judge, Harvard law professor and WBUR legal analyst. She tweets @ngertner.