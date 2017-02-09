closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Fresh Air
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

Gov. Baker Taps Appeals Court Judge For State's Highest Court

February 09, 2017
By Meghna Chakrabarti
Share
Gov. Charlie Baker (Jesse Costa/WBUR)closemore
Gov. Charlie Baker (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker nominated state appeals court judge, Elspeth "Ellie" B. Cypher to serve on the Supreme Judicial Court. This is Baker's fourth nomination in just over two years. Cypher would fill the position held by Justice Margot Botsford who will be retiring next month.

Guest

Nancy Gertner, retired federal judge, Harvard law professor and WBUR legal analyst. She tweets @ngertner.

This story aired on February 9, 2017.

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, Radio Boston
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of Radio Boston.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.