closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

Jazz Violinist Regina Carter Celebrates The Legacy Of Ella Fitzgerald

February 09, 2017
By Alison Bruzek and Meghna Chakrabarti
Share
Regina Carter (courtesy Regina Carter)closemore
Regina Carter (courtesy Regina Carter)

Jazz violinist Regina Carter's new album, "Ella: Accentuate the Positive," was inspired by musical legend Ella Fitzgerald's 100th birthday. She joins us to talk about a few of the tracks.

Regina Carter will be performing Friday, February 10 at the Sanders Theatre as part of the Celebrity Series of Boston.

Guest

Regina Carter, jazz violinist and MacArthur Genius grant recipient. She tweets @regina_carter.

This story aired on February 9, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.