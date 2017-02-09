Jazz Violinist Regina Carter Celebrates The Legacy Of Ella Fitzgerald

Jazz violinist Regina Carter's new album, "Ella: Accentuate the Positive," was inspired by musical legend Ella Fitzgerald's 100th birthday. She joins us to talk about a few of the tracks.

Regina Carter will be performing Friday, February 10 at the Sanders Theatre as part of the Celebrity Series of Boston.

Guest

Regina Carter, jazz violinist and MacArthur Genius grant recipient. She tweets @regina_carter.