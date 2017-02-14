Daniel Dennett On How The Mind Works

From Bacteria To Bach And Back By Daniel Dennett. (Courtesy W. W. Norton & Company)

Daniel Dennett is one of the most celebrated philosophers of our time, a prolific writer, thinker, and speaker, and a giant in the field of cognitive science and philosophy.

He's the author of more than a dozen books, including Consciousness Explained, which argued that the human brain is a type of computer. His Darwin's Dangerous Idea aimed to explain all of human existence not through religion, but through natural selection.

Now, Dennet has a new book: From Bacteria To Bach And Back: The Evolution Of The Human Mind.

Guest

Daniel Dennett, professor of philosophy and co-director of the Center for Cognitive Studies at Tufts University. His latest book is "From Bacteria To Bach And Back: The Evolution Of Minds." He tweets @danieldennett.