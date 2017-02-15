Sen. Ed Markey On The Trump Campaign's Ties To Russia

In Washington, Democrats and some Republicans are calling for more extensive investigations into Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

This follows the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn, after he made misleading statements about his talks with Russian officials last year.

Among the big questions: Did anyone else in the Trump White House know about those talks, and if so, when did they know it?

Appearing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today in Washington, President Trump voiced concern about the leaks that preceded the firing of his national security adviser, saying, "Gen. Flynn is a wonderful man. I think he's been treated very, very unfairly by the media. As I call it, the fake media, in many cases. And I think it's a sad thing that he was treated so badly. I think in addition to that, from intelligence, papers are being leaked, things are being leaked. It's a criminal action."

But Democrats in Washington say this is about much more than leaks. Among those demanding more answers is Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey. He is among 11 Democratic senators calling for the appointment of an independent prosecutor to investigate possible collusion between Trump officials and Russia.

Guest

Ed Markey, senator from Massachusetts. Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He tweets @SenMarkey.