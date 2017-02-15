'Stand Your Ground' And America's History Of Lethal Self-Defense

Stand Your Ground by Caroline Light. (Courtesy Beacon Press)

It's been five years since the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Florida. Martin was shot by George Zimmerman who claimed self-defense. Zimmerman and his family claimed that Martin threatened him and attacked him, forcing him to shoot. Zimmerman was found not guilty in 2013.

One of Zimmerman's early defenses was a law known as "Stand Your Ground." Florida passed the first such law in 2005 that allows people to stand their ground instead of retreating, in order to protect or defend themselves.

Colorado's version of the law is even named after Clint Eastwood's famous quote, "Make My Day."

Harvard historian Caroline Light calls these laws part of the, "Do It Yourself Security Citizenship" movement. It's a movement she says crosses political spectrum and is provoked by anxieties in the world that lead us to think, as NRA executive vice president Wayne LaPierre has said, "The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun."

Guest

Caroline Light, director of undergraduate studies in Studies of Women, Gender and Sexuality at Harvard University. Her new book is "Stand Your Ground: The History Of America's Love Affair With Lethal Self-Defense."