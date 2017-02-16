Let's get an on-the-ground look at policing in so-called sanctuary cities. The definition varies, but generally these are places where immigrants are not asked about their legal status and where local officials do not prosecute immigrants based solely on their immigration status.

President Trump signed an executive order recently which calls for withholding federal funds from sanctuary cities.

Last week, the cities of Chelsea and Lawrence filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration. The suit argues that the executive order violates the separation of powers, saying, "The Executive Order seeks, without congressional authorization, to commandeer local officials to enforce the federal government's immigration policies, and threatens municipalities with crippling losses of funding, apparently including funding for programs with no connection to law enforcement, if the municipalities do not come to heel. Particularly for smaller and more impoverished cities and towns, the impact of this Executive Order is both immediate and chilling."

Brian Kyes, Chelsea police chief and president of the Massachusetts Major City Chiefs of Police Association. He tweets @ChiefKyes.