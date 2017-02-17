How To Revive Manufacturing In Mass.

The first shared robotics workspace in the country opened today in the Seaport. Mass Robotics hopes to help emerging companies stay and grow in the state.

It's an example of the booming innovation economy in Massachusetts. According to the latest report from the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, the sector, which includes biotech, software, and electronics, created over 200 billion dollars in 2014.

The burgeoning field, according to Elisabeth Reynolds, is also reinvigorating a trade that's been flagging for decades: manufacturing. She says the jobs of the future will be in advanced manufacturing, combining information technology with advanced machinery.

Guest

Elisabeth Reynolds, executive director of the MIT Industrial Performance Center and lecturer on innovation and economic development in the Department of Urban Studies and Planning. She tweets @LReynoldsMITIPC.