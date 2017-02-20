The Evolution Of Advertising On The MBTA

Bernie and Phyl's Furniture latest MBTA billboards resemble personal ads with sexually suggestive messaging, such as touting sectional sofas that are "really into the group thing."

These new ads are created by the New York-based firm Devito/Verdi, which has a history of controversial marketing campaigns. Last summer, the firm produced a series of parody political campaign ads that compared Hillary Clinton to a "cold fish."

The new furniture ads are getting attention and generating some controversy on social media.

Guest

John Carroll, professor of communication at Boston University and WBUR senior news analyst. He tweets @johncarroll_bu.