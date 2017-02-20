The Life And Poetic Legacy Of Elizabeth Bishop

One of the legends of 20th century poetry wrote sparingly --- but her work still resonates.

The art of losing isn’t hard to master;

so many things seem filled with the intent

to be lost that their loss is no disaster.

That's the beginning of the poem "One Art" by Elizabeth Bishop. It is one of her best-known poems, published near the end of her life. It speaks of an "art of losing" that Bishop had to practice during her own life. Bishop, who was born in Worcester, lost her father as a baby. Her mother was institutionalized throughout her childhood. And the rest of her life was marked by tumultuous love affairs, deaths of friends, and her battle with alcoholism.

Megan Marshall will be reading at the Brookline Booksmith on Wednesday Feb. 22nd 7:00 pm and Harvard's Houghton Library on February 27 at 6:00 pm.

Guest

Megan Marshall, author of Elizabeth Bishop: A Miracle for Breakfast. Professor of narrative nonfiction at Emerson College. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize in biography for Margaret Fuller: A New American Life.