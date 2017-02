The family of 2-year-old Dilbireen Muhsin arrived in Boston last night.

Dilbireen was badly burned by a malfunctioning heater in an Iraqi refugee camp. He'll receive a second surgery to help restore his vision at Shriners. While here for the surgery, his family will stay at the House of Peace in Ipswich.

Guest

Carrie Schuchardt, co-director of the House of Peace in Ipswich.