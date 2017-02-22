closeDonate

'May Cause Love' Looks At Life After An Abortion

February 22, 2017
By Jamie Bologna and Deborah Becker
'May Cause Love' by Kassi Underwood (Courtesy HarperCollins)
'May Cause Love' by Kassi Underwood (Courtesy HarperCollins)

In 2004, Kassi Underwood was a 19-year-old college student in Burlington Vermont. The second time she had sex, she found herself staring down a positive pregnancy test. Underwood ultimately decided to have an abortion, and she writes about the ensuing years in her new memoir, "May Cause Love: An Unexpected Journey of Enlightenment After Abortion."

Guest

Kassi Underwood, Cambridge-based writer and author of "May Cause Love: An Unexpected Journey of Enlightenment After Abortion." She tweets @kassiunderwood.

This story aired on February 22, 2017.

Share

