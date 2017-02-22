'May Cause Love' Looks At Life After An Abortion

'May Cause Love' by Kassi Underwood (Courtesy HarperCollins)

In 2004, Kassi Underwood was a 19-year-old college student in Burlington Vermont. The second time she had sex, she found herself staring down a positive pregnancy test. Underwood ultimately decided to have an abortion, and she writes about the ensuing years in her new memoir, "May Cause Love: An Unexpected Journey of Enlightenment After Abortion."

Guest

Kassi Underwood, Cambridge-based writer and author of "May Cause Love: An Unexpected Journey of Enlightenment After Abortion." She tweets @kassiunderwood.