Discovering Boston's Hidden Sacred Spaces

Across Greater Boston, more than 50 sacred spaces are hidden away. From chapels at Massachusetts Correctional Institutions, to Our Lady of the Airways at Logan Airport in Boston, to the Hebrew Senior Life Synagogue in Roslindale, to the Muslim Prayer Room at Massachusetts General Hospital, sacred spaces exist as places of silence and prayer across the Commonwealth.

In medical centers, municipal buildings, military organizations, prisons, and cemeteries, many of the sacred spaces have evolved over the years to reflect the changing nature of Boston itself.

Sociologist Wendy Cadge, architectural historian Alice Friedman, and photographer Randell Armor have started a project to find and document those sacred spaces. Their work is in honor of the late architect Karla Johnson, an architect who designed the multi-faith space at Tufts University.

Guest

Wendy Cadge, Professor in the Sociology Department at Brandeis University.