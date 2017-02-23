Hiawatha Bray Talks Tech: Right To Repair Legislation

Remember the last time you or someone you know broke their smart phone?

We've all been there, whether a glitch in the "call" function or an app shut down unexpectedly, and when it happened, you probably had to schedule an appointment with Apple or Samsung or Microsoft and pay a lot of money to get it fixed.

But what if you could fix that glitch in your device on your own?

Lawmakers across the country are racing to get "digital right to repair" bills passed, including right here in Massachusetts.

Guest

Hiawatha Bray, technology writer for the Business section of The Boston Globe. He tweets @globetechlab.