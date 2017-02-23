AG Healey, State Leaders Defend Transgender Public Accommodations

The Trump administration on Wednesday rescinded protections for transgender students. This was a rule the Obama administration put in place last year, which allows students to use bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

The Trump administration says that directive was improperly devised, "without due regard for the primary role of the states and local school districts in establishing educational policy."

State leaders, including Attorney General Maura Healey, say they'll uphold the state's anti-discrimination laws.

Guest

Max Larkin, multimedia reporter for Edify, WBUR's education vertical. He tweets @jmlarkin.