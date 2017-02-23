closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: All Things Considered
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

AG Healey, State Leaders Defend Transgender Public Accommodations

February 23, 2017
By Kathleen McNerney and Tonya Mosley
Share
A sign for a men's bathroom at the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston. (Charles Krupa/AP)closemore
A sign for a men's bathroom at the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston. (Charles Krupa/AP)

The Trump administration on Wednesday rescinded protections for transgender students. This was a rule the Obama administration put in place last year, which allows students to use bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

The Trump administration says that directive was improperly devised, "without due regard for the primary role of the states and local school districts in establishing educational policy."

State leaders, including Attorney General Maura Healey, say they'll uphold the state's anti-discrimination laws.

Guest

Max Larkin, multimedia reporter for Edify, WBUR's education vertical. He tweets @jmlarkin.

This story aired on February 23, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.