Segregation On Trial In Children's Book, 'The First Step'

The First Step by Susan Goodman. (Courtesy Bloomsbury USA Childrens)

Sarah Roberts was just four years old when she tried to go to an all-white school.

Her case, Sarah C. Roberts v. The City Of Boston, was the first legal challenge to school desegregation. This hidden history is now being told in a new children's book called, "The First Step: How One Girl Put Segregation On Trial."

Guest

Susan Goodman, author of "The First Step: How One Girl Put Segregation On Trial." She tweets @susangoodman123.