Game Developer Brianna Wu On Why She's Running For Congress

Brianna Wu is a game developer and one of the highest profile targets of online harassment. Back in 2014, she received violent rape and death threats during GamerGate, an online movement that harassed women in the gaming industry.

Now, Wu is speaking out again. But this time, it's in the realm of politics; She's launched a primary challenge to Democratic Congressman Stephen Lynch in Massachusetts 8th district.

Guest

Brianna Wu, head of development at game developer Giant Spacekat who is running for Congress in the Massachusetts 8th district against incumbent Democrat Rep. Stephen Lynch. She tweets @Spacekatgal.