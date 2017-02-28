Mass. Senator Fights Back After FCC Moves To Block Online Privacy Rules

Massachusetts Democratic Senator Ed Markey is fighting back after the new head of the Federal Communications Commission vowed to block rules that would have gone into effect this week to protect online privacy

The rules, put forth last fall under the Obama administration, require internet service providers such as Comcast, Verizon and AT&T to get explicit permission before collecting online users' personal data - such as web browsing histories and app usage.

But some critics find the rules inconsistent and unfair because other online companies, such as Google, are not regulated in the same way.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai agrees (he initially voted against the rules) and is calling for an overhaul to find a more uniform approach.

Guest

Daniel Lyons, Associate Professor of Law at Boston College Law School. He tweets @profdaniellyons.