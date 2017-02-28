A Tour Of Boston's Only Micro-Unit Building

We talk about the Massachusetts housing crunch a lot. And we've had a parade of economists on who say that the only long term solution to bringing high housing costs under control is to build more! And some of those housing experts say that some of those new units should be micro units — those around just 350 square feet.

What would it be like to live in one of these units? We recently visited Boston's first and only all-micro unit housing complex to find out.

Guests

Jenny French, Design Critic in Architecture at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design and a founding partner of French 2D.

Anda French, architect and founding partner of French 2D.

Timothy Jennings, Boston University student.