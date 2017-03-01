MIT's Startup Accelerator Names Its First President

MIT's new startup accelerator and venture capital fund, The Engine, has named its first president: Katie Rae. Rae is a startup and investing veteran, as the former managing director of Techstars and former chairman of Techstars Boston.

Now with the Engine, she'll be helping nurture startups to success and prioritizing "breakthrough ideas over early profit," according to MIT. Tuesday night, she held the group's first information session for those hoping to join its first cohort of startups.

Guest

Katie Rae, president and CEO of The Engine. She tweets @ktrae.