MIT's Startup Accelerator Names Its First President

March 01, 2017
By Meghna Chakrabarti, Alison Bruzek, Zoe Mitchell
Katie Rae is president and CEO of The Engine, a startup accelerator and venture fund launched by MIT. She previously was managing director of Techstars Boston and also co-founded Project 11 Ventures and Startup Institute. (Photo courtesy Katie Rae)closemore
MIT's new startup accelerator and venture capital fund, The Engine, has named its first president: Katie Rae. Rae is a startup and investing veteran, as the former managing director of Techstars and former chairman of Techstars Boston.

Now with the Engine, she'll be helping nurture startups to success and prioritizing "breakthrough ideas over early profit," according to MIT. Tuesday night, she held the group's first information session for those hoping to join its first cohort of startups.

Guest

Katie Rae, president and CEO of The Engine. She tweets @ktrae.

This story aired on March 1, 2017.

