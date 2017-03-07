The GOP finally unveiled its own health care reform package on Monday. The American Health Care Act would preserve some popular aspects of the health reform passed under President Obama, but the Republican plan would also make some sweeping changes.

Key House committees are scheduled to vote on the new plan Wednesday.

On Tuesday, leading Republicans now tasked with selling the bill went full court press. Here, for instance, is Oregon U.S. Rep. Greg Walden decrying the current health care marketplaces set up under Obamacare.

This insurance market is collapsing before our eyes. The CEO of Aetna says it's in a death spiral. Those aren't our words, those are his words, and he's in that market. The facts of the matter are not what this will or won't do going forward. The facts are, we've arrived at the scene of a pretty big wreck and we're trying to clean up the mess, and if we don't intercede now, fewer people will have access to insurance. Period.

We take stock of the new plan with two Massachusetts health care leaders.

Guests

Jim Roosevelt, a former CEO of Tufts Health Plan from 2005-'16 and now counsel at Verrill Dana LLP.

Jonathan Gruber, professor of economics at MIT, one of the architects of Massachusetts landmark health care reform law, and a senior adviser to President Obama on the Affordable Care Act.

Interview Highlights

Roosevelt: "Access to health care and access to health care coverage has been recognized as a right in America. And that was never true before Obamacare. What [the new plan] then does ... it makes cuts in funding, and changes terms so there is less coverage and there is less tax on the wealthy."

Gruber: "What you have as a comparison is a set of income-based tax credits under Obamacare that were designed to ensure insurance affordability, versus essentially just a tax cut under the Republican plan that doesn't do much for insurance affordability.

"Let's do a specific example. Take a 59-year-old who earns $16,000 a year. Under Obamacare, that person would have to pay for insurance about $500 a year, about 3 percent of their income. Under the Republican alternative, they would pay something like $6,000 or $7,000 a year, or something like 40 percent of their income.

"So essentially, you've got a situation where you're giving a flat amount that doesn't do anything for affordability for the lowest earning Americans. Meanwhile, you're giving a tax break to young and healthy people in the middle class who don't really need it to afford insurance. It's a nice tax break. But if you want to give a tax break, just give a tax break. There's no need to mess with the success of affordable insurance to make that happen."

Roosevelt: "The individual mandate and the penalty for not having coverage actually lets people have a choice. That is worth it to me this year to pay a tax penalty, and not have insurance.

"This plan, which increases premiums when you decide you absolutely need insurance, first of all, it raises premiums because you have sicker people in the pool, on an ongoing basis, that raises premiums. Then it raises the premiums again for the sick person who buys the insurance, and it punishes them for past actions instead of giving them an annual choice when they could maybe figure out what the best most prudent thing for themselves would be. So it's really a very counterproductive way to approach things."

Gruber, on whether people could lose coverage: "I think [Americans] will certainly see a reduction in the generosity of their coverage, and that could result in the loss of coverage."