One of Boston's most prominent African American developers and former leader of the Boston Branch of the NAACP, Kenneth Guscott, died just after midnight Monday in a fire in his home in Milton. He was 91. Leroy Whitmore, 87, was also killed in the fire.

Guscott is known for the transformation and revitalization of Dudley Square. He and his two brothers founded Long Bay management and Development Corp in 1969. The company grew to own or manage 3,000 units, primarily in the Greater Roxbury area.

We remember his remarkable life with one of his mentees.

Guest

Michael Curry, immediate past president of the Boston NAACP and a member of the National NAACP Board of Directors.