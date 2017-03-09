Hiawatha Bray Talks Tech: WikiLeaks Reveals CIA Hacking Secrets

Earlier this week, Wikileaks published thousands of purported secret CIA files detailing the tools the agency uses to hack into computers, mobile phones, and other internet connected devices.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange said today that he's going to work directly with technology companies to help defend them against the CIA's hacking tools. He said, "We have decided to work with them, to give them some exclusive access to some of the technical details we have so that fixes can be pushed out."

If the CIA is able to access our devices, this means there's potential for foreign spies, terrorists, and criminals to do the same.

Guest

Hiawatha Bray, technology writer for the business sectino of The Boston Globe. He tweets @globetechlab.