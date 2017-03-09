closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Radio Boston
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

Hiawatha Bray Talks Tech: WikiLeaks Reveals CIA Hacking Secrets

March 09, 2017
By Zoë Mitchell, Kassandra Sundt, Meghna Chakrabarti
Share
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange addresses the media from the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy in central London on Feb. 5, 2016. (Jack Taylor/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange addresses the media from the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy in central London on Feb. 5, 2016. (Jack Taylor/AFP/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Wikileaks published thousands of purported secret CIA files detailing the tools the agency uses to hack into computers, mobile phones, and other internet connected devices.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange said today that he's going to work directly with technology companies to help defend them against the CIA's hacking tools. He said, "We have decided to work with them, to give them some exclusive access to some of the technical details we have so that fixes can be pushed out."

If the CIA is able to access our devices, this means there's potential for foreign spies, terrorists, and criminals to do the same.

Guest

Hiawatha Bray, technology writer for the business sectino of The Boston Globe. He tweets @globetechlab.

This story aired on March 9, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.