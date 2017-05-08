closeDonate

Former Health Care CEO Jay Gonzalez On Bid For Governor14:30

May 08, 2017
By Kathleen McNerney and Meghna Chakrabarti
Jay Gonzalez, who is running for governor of Massachusetts, at WBUR (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)closemore
Candidates are ramping up their challenges to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

Two Democrats have officially thrown their hats into the ring so far: Bob Massie and Jay Gonzalez. Monday, we spoke with Gonzalez about why he should win the corner office.

Guest

Jay Gonzalez, former president CEO of CeltiCare Health and New Hampshire Healthy Families and former secretary for administration and finance under Gov. Deval Patrick. He tweets @jay4ma.

This segment aired on May 8, 2017.

