Radio Boston Radio Boston

Judge Gertner: Aaron Hernandez; Trump's Judicial Nominees; Text Messages12:20

May 09, 2017
By Shawn Bodden, Meghna Chakrabarti
In this April 15, 2015, file photo, former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez listens as the verdict is read finding him guilty in the shooting death of Odin Lloyd, at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Mass. In court documents filed Monday, May 1, 2017, prosecutors asked a judge to reject a request by attorneys for Hernandez to dismiss his murder conviction because he died before having his appeal heard. Hernandez was found hanged in his prison cell on April 19, 2017. (Dominick Reuter/Pool Photo via AP, File)closemore
A Massachusetts judge has vacated the first-degree murder conviction of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez. He was convicted in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez was found hanged in his prison cell last month. His death was ruled a suicide, which led to today's news that Superior Court Judge Susan Garsh has overturned Hernandez's conviction.

Guest

Nancy Gertner, former Massachusetts federal judge, senior lecturer on law at Harvard Law School and WBUR legal analyst. She tweets @ngertner.

This segment aired on May 9, 2017.

