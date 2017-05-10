closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

Professional Staff Union President Says Disinvestment Has Plagued UMass Boston

May 10, 2017
By Shawn Bodden, Meghna Chakrabarti
Share
A view of UMass Boston. (Steven Senne/AP)closemore
A view of UMass Boston. (Steven Senne/AP)

In April, UMass Boston Chancellor Keith Motley announced he was stepping down from his role. The announcement came amid pressure as the university faces a $30 million budget deficit and declining enrollment. Many faculty and students rallied to the defense of Motley claiming he was being scapegoated.

Now, the UMass Boston Professional Staff Union president says it's time to look much farther back into the university's history to understand where UMass finds itself now.

Guest

Tom Goodkind, senior research machinist at UMass Boston's College of Science and Mathematics.

This segment aired on May 10, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

More from Radio Boston

Support the news