Professional Staff Union President Says Disinvestment Has Plagued UMass Boston

In April, UMass Boston Chancellor Keith Motley announced he was stepping down from his role. The announcement came amid pressure as the university faces a $30 million budget deficit and declining enrollment. Many faculty and students rallied to the defense of Motley claiming he was being scapegoated.

Now, the UMass Boston Professional Staff Union president says it's time to look much farther back into the university's history to understand where UMass finds itself now.

Guest

Tom Goodkind, senior research machinist at UMass Boston's College of Science and Mathematics.