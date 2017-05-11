Last week, Baltimore Orioles player Adam Jones complained of fans at Fenway Park throwing a bag of peanuts at him and taunting him with racial slurs. The following day, a fan notified ushers that a fellow spectator leaned over to him and used a racial slur to describe to a Kenyan-born singer after she performed the national anthem.

The Red Sox were quick to issue an apology, and vowed to make Fenway Park a place that is safe and welcoming to all. In the second incident, the fan received the first ever lifetime ban from Red Sox games. But players say this behavior is something that they have come to expect while playing in Boston.

Guests

Adrian Burgos Jr., professor of professor African American and Latin American History at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. Baseball historian. He tweets @adburgosjr.

Shira Springer, sports and society reporter for WBUR. She tweets @shiraspringer.