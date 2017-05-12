Cherry Jones On Her Love Of Theater, The A.R.T.

On Monday, actor Cherry Jones will be the guest of honor at the 35th annual Elliot Norton Awards, presented by the Boston Theater Critics Association. Jones is 2-time-winner and 5-time Tony Award nominee.

Her abiding love is the theater — she's just finished a run of the Glass Menagerie in London.

But she began her theatrical career as a founding member of the ART in Cambridge back in 1980, so her creative roots run deep in this city.

Guest

Cherry Jones, 5-time Tony Award nominated actor. She portrayed President Allison Taylor in the TV drama "24" and can be seen as Leslie Mackinaw in the Amazon series "Transparent."