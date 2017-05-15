Radio Boston
CommonHealth: Physicians Criticize Electronic Medical Records
More and more hospitals, including some of the biggest in Boston, have been shifting over to new electronic medical records systems.
These records systems have been criticized by health professionals, including Boston physicians, who say the current electronic health records are flawed and draw the attention of doctors to the computer screen and away from their patients.
Guest
Carey Goldberg, host of WBUR's CommonHealth, which tweets @commonhealth.
This segment airs on May 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
