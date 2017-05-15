Deanna and Mya Cook say they've been barred from prom, suspended from sports and have to serve double detention as punishment for wearing hair extensions to school.

The school, Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, says they have a policy against all hair extensions and enforce the policy without discriminating.

Guest

Deanna Cook, 15-year old student punished for wearing hair extensions.

Mya Cook, 15-year old student punished for wearing hair extensions.

Colleen Cook, mother of Deanna and Mya Cook.

Kim Janey, Senior Project Director at Massachusetts Advocates for Children (MAC). She tweets @kim_janey.

Interview Highlights

On what happened at the school

Deanna & Mya Cook: "We got extensions in [our hair] because we wanted to get them braided and that's what black, African American people do ... And when we showed up to school the first day we went, it was fine no one said anything. The second day, [a teacher and a nurse] told us we had to take them out ... They just said because we couldn't have extensions. It violates the dress code ...

We kept getting detentions and letters sent home and the school kept giving us more detentions and infractions for it."

Coleen Cook: "We met with the school a couple times and we asked them, how do we go about talking and having a conversation to change the policy? And they basically said that they felt this was an equitable policy and they weren't going to change it. That's when we sent a certified letter to the Board of Trustees."

On what happened to other students

Deanna & Mya Cook: "Students were called down whether they had braids or not ... All of them were just black or African American and they were called down. Some of them didn't even have braids ... Some of them were interrogated where the nurse, or whoever, was asking them, 'Oh, is that your real hair? Think about it before you answer.' ... Most students said it was their real hair. And some students said that it wasn't."

On the school's statement that braids cost more money

Coleen Cook: "They did not say that to me on their meetings with them. They told me that artificial or unnatural hair was not allowed to be braided into their hair, so I found it very, I was very confused that they would now come and say that. Because it actually costs less to have their hair braided because the braids last for 3 months. If you have extensions in, it lasts a considerable time longer than just regular braids."

On discrimination in the policy

Kim Janey: "As a black woman, that we are still dealing with this issue where our hair is being questioned ... That is the real distraction. That is taking time away from learning and it is discriminatory. The bottom line, it's discriminatory. I hope that they will change this policy, but even if they do, I'm deeply concerned that you still have a team of educators who believe that the only way black children can learn is if somehow they be something other than who they are ...

I just think that we should be focusing on what is in someone's head and not what's on top of their head ... Even if they change the policy, there's language in that policy that says if your hair grows 2 inches in height off your head, well whose hair does that? Black people, people of color, our hair tends to do that."

On what they're expecting the school to do now

Kim Janey: "I think the school should definitely follow through and respond to the letter sent by the lawyer's committee ... I read that there's one black teacher even though the school is 40 percent students of color. That's problematic. That's how you end up with policies like this."

Coleen Cook: "White men and white women should not be trying to make a policy for black girls hair. There should be input from the commuinty, there should be input from fellow black people."

Mya & Deanna Cook: "I would like to see the policy revised to have to be for black people instead of against them."