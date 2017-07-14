The All-Star break is over, and the second half of the baseball season resumes tonight. The Red Sox are in first place in the American League East, three and a half games ahead of the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays — and they take on the Yankees this weekend.

Today, the Sox announced that they have designated Pablo Sandoval for assignment, effectively ending his tenure with the team.

We preview the rest of the season, and look at whether the Red Sox/ Yankees rivalry is still the most intense in all of baseball.

Guests

Gordon Edes, longtime sports writer and Red Sox team historian. He tweets @GordonEdes.

Mike Vaccaro, lead sports columnist for the New York Post and author of Emperors and Idiots: The Hundred Year Rivalry between the Yankees and Red Sox, From the Very Beginning to the End of the Curse. He tweets @MikeVacc.