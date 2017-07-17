Radio Boston
Another Airline, Another Travel Woe Tweeted07:31Play
On Saturday, conservative commentator Ann Coulter tweeted about being moved from her seat on a Delta Airlines flight.
The airline said Coulter had booked a window seat in an exit row and was moved to an aisle seat. It refunded her $30 for the seat, and added this comment on Twitter:
We talk about the seat switch debacle and what people can and should do if put in a position like this.
Brett Snyder, president of Cranky Flier LLC.
This segment aired on July 17, 2017.
