Support the news

Let Us Know Your Questions For Councilor Jackson And Mayor Walsh

July 17, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
City Councilor Tito Jackson, left, and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (Jesse Costa/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
City Councilor Tito Jackson, left, and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

This week, Radio Boston is co-hosting a pair of hour-long mayoral forums.

First up is challenger and City Councilor Tito Jackson on Wednesday. Then, on Thursday, it's Mayor Marty Walsh, who's up for reelection.

Do you have questions for Jackson and/or Walsh? Submit your questions in the modules below, and then tune in for the live broadcasts Wednesday and Thursday at 3 p.m. We may pose your questions to the candidates.

Questions for Jackson:

Questions for Walsh:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Radio Boston

Support the news