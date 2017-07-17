Support the news

'I Have Never Seen A Hospital Run This Poorly': Problems At Manchester VA Exposed16:59Download

Play
July 17, 2017
  • Shawn Bodden, Meghna Chakrabarti
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Danielle Ocker has been removed as director of the Manchester VA Medical Center pending a review of allegations made in The Boston Globe. (Peter Biello/NHPR)MoreCloseclosemore
Danielle Ocker has been removed as director of the Manchester VA Medical Center pending a review of allegations made in The Boston Globe. (Peter Biello/NHPR)

The U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin has removed the two top officials at the Manchester Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The decision followed a story published in the Boston Globe this weekend.

Members of the Globe's Spotlight team were contacted by a group of whistle blowers concerned with conditions at the hospital. Among the conditions were an operating room that needed to be abandoned due to a fly infestation and cancer patients unable to book appointments with an oncologist.

Guests

Jonathan Saltzman, member of The Boston Globe’s Spotlight team, which tweets @globespotlight.

Dr. Stewart Levinson, Manchester VA chief of medicine.

This segment aired on July 17, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Radio Boston

Support the news