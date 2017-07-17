Radio Boston
The U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin has removed the two top officials at the Manchester Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The decision followed a story published in the Boston Globe this weekend.
Members of the Globe's Spotlight team were contacted by a group of whistle blowers concerned with conditions at the hospital. Among the conditions were an operating room that needed to be abandoned due to a fly infestation and cancer patients unable to book appointments with an oncologist.
Jonathan Saltzman, member of The Boston Globe’s Spotlight team, which tweets @globespotlight.
Dr. Stewart Levinson, Manchester VA chief of medicine.
This segment aired on July 17, 2017.
