Support the news

Beacon Hill Reaches Compromise On Recreational Marijuana Bill06:02Download

Play
July 17, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Beacon Hill lawmakers have hammered out a compromise over contentious changes to the state's voter-approved recreational marijuana bill. It's 17 days after their self-imposed deadline of June 30 to deliver a bill to Governor Baker.

House and Senate lawmakers had been at odds over a number of the changes, including issues around local control and how much to tax recreational pot sales.

Guest

Steve Brown, WBUR State House reporter. He tweets @wbursteve.

This segment aired on July 17, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Radio Boston

Support the news