Beacon Hill Reaches Compromise On Recreational Marijuana Bill06:02Play
Beacon Hill lawmakers have hammered out a compromise over contentious changes to the state's voter-approved recreational marijuana bill. It's 17 days after their self-imposed deadline of June 30 to deliver a bill to Governor Baker.
House and Senate lawmakers had been at odds over a number of the changes, including issues around local control and how much to tax recreational pot sales.
Steve Brown, WBUR State House reporter. He tweets @wbursteve.
This segment aired on July 17, 2017.
