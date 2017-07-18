"It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife."

That first line of Jane Austen's most iconic novel, Pride and Prejudice, still resonates today — two centuries after she died. On the anniversary of her death, we remember Austen — and her works, from Sense and Sensibility, to Mansfield Park, Persuasion, Northanger Abbey, Lady Susan, and Sandition -- and ask how they still resonate today.

Guests

Whit Stillman, director of Love and Friendship, an adaptation of the Jane Austen novel Lady Susan. Author of Love & Friendship: In Which Jane Austen's Lady Susan Vernon Is Entirely Vindicated. He tweets @WhitStillman.

Susan Greenfield, Professor of Literature at Fordham University, where she focuses on the 18th-century novel and Jane Austen.