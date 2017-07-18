Last night, two more Republican senators announced they would not support the latest iteration of the Senate GOP's health care plan. That brings the total to four Republican defections in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who hoped to hold a vote on the bill this week, issued a statement Monday night admitting defeat.

McConnell and other Republicans, quickly scrambled Tuesday morning to salvage their efforts.

Guest

Matt Viser, deputy Washington bureau chief for the Boston Globe. He tweets @mviser.