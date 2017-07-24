Radio Boston
New Mass. Environmental League Head On Her Shift From Corporate To Advocacy
Elizabeth Turnbull Henry is the new president of the Environmental League of Massachusetts. She has a Master's in business administration and environmental management from Yale, where she lived in a tiny house she built while she was studying.
For the past six years, she's been the head of energy and climate programs at Adidas. But now as, president of the Environmental League of Massachusetts, she's moving from the world of corporate sustainability to political and regulatory advocacy.
Elizabeth Turnbull Henry, president of the Environmental League of Massachusetts, which tweets @enviroleaguema.
This segment aired on July 24, 2017.
