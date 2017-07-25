Support the news

Comm. Ave. Bridge Project Begins This Week

July 25, 2017
This week, a construction project that's going to create a traffic nightmare for tens of thousands of people in Greater Boston begins: the Commonwealth Avenue bridge project.

Secretary Pollack gives us a rundown of what to expect, detours and closures, and how long the nightmare lasts.

Guest

Stephanie Pollack, Massachusetts transportation secretary. She tweets @steph_pollack.

This segment aired on July 25, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

