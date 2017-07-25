Support the news

July 25, 2017
  • Shawn Bodden, Debroah Becker
Boston University neurology and pathology professor Dr. Ann McKee presents findings about Kevin Turner's brain on Thursday. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
A new study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, examined the brains of 202 former football players. Of 111 donated brains from former NFL players, all but one showed signs of CTE.

The researchers from the Department of Veterans Affairs and Boston University CTE Center looked at deceased players from various levels of play including, high school, college, semiprofessionals and professionals.

Guests

Shira Springer, sports and society reporter for WBUR. She tweets @shiraspringer.

This segment aired on July 25, 2017.

