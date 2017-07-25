A new study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, examined the brains of 202 former football players. Of 111 donated brains from former NFL players, all but one showed signs of CTE.

The researchers from the Department of Veterans Affairs and Boston University CTE Center looked at deceased players from various levels of play including, high school, college, semiprofessionals and professionals.

Guests

Shira Springer, sports and society reporter for WBUR. She tweets @shiraspringer.