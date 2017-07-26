Why A Report Gave Mass. An 'F' Grade For Its Civil Asset Forfeiture Laws

Last week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions reinstated a controversial program known as civil asset forfeiture. The program allows state and local police to permanently take cash and property from people, even if they haven't been charged with a crime.

In 2015, a report from the law firm Institute for Justice gave Massachusetts a grade of "F" for its civil asset forfeiture laws. The grade is based on the standard of proof required to seize property, where the burden of innocence lies, and how much of the forfeiture proceeds are kept by local law enforcement agencies.

In Massachusetts, local police need only probable cause in order to forfeit a property, the burden falls on the owner to demonstrate their innocence or ignorance of a crime in order to reclaim their property, and police can keep up to 100 percent of the proceeds.

We speak to an attorney from the firm that created the report as well as Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes, who tells us more about how police view these laws and what they're used for in the state.

Guests

Dan Alban, attorney with the Institute for Justice, which tweets @ij.

Brian Kyes, Chelsea police chief and president of the Massachusetts Major City Chiefs of Police Association. He tweets @chiefkyes.