Trumps Tweets Transgender Troops Can't Serve

July 26, 2017
  • Shawn Bodden, Meghna Chakrabarti
President Trump speaks as USS Arizona survivors visit the White House on July 21, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

This morning, President Trump used Twitter to announce his intentions to ban transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military in any capacity.

The announcement comes after Secretary of Defense James Mattis called for a review of an Obama era decision to allow transgender individuals to serve openly. The decision was set to take effect on July 1st. In a memo, Mattis called for the implementation to be delayed until December 1st, following a review by the military.

Guests

Nancy Youssef, senior national security correspondent for Buzzfeed. She tweets @nancyayoussef.

Niki Tsongas, representative from the Massachusetts 3rd Congressional District. She tweets @nikiinthehouse.

Matt Thorn, executive director of Outserve-SLDN. He tweets @matt_thorn.

This segment aired on July 26, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

