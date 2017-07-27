Radio Boston
Hiawatha Bray Talks Tech: MBTA Going Cashless
You may have heard the MBTA plans to go cashless by 2020. You'll need an app on your phone, a CharlieCard, or tappable credit card to ride with the new digital payment systems.
According to the Boston Globe's Hiawatha Bray, the change could be a gateway to cashless society for ordinary people, who haven't yet adopted systems like Apple Pay.
Hiawatha Bray, technology writer for the business section of The Boston Globe. He tweets @globetechlab.
This segment airs on July 27, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
