Hiawatha Bray Talks Tech: MBTA Going Cashless

You may have heard the MBTA plans to go cashless by 2020. You'll need an app on your phone, a CharlieCard, or tappable credit card to ride with the new digital payment systems.

According to the Boston Globe's Hiawatha Bray, the change could be a gateway to cashless society for ordinary people, who haven't yet adopted systems like Apple Pay.

Guest

Hiawatha Bray, technology writer for the business section of The Boston Globe. He tweets @globetechlab.