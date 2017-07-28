If you have been trying to buy a home in Massachusetts lately, you have probably noticed that housing supply is low throughout the state — pushing the median price of a single-family home to new highs.

It's now $400,000, according to the Massachusetts Association of Realtors — a nearly 8 percent increase from the same time last year and the first time the number has jumped past 400,000.

Condo prices are also up more than 3 percent, now over 361,000 dollars.

Guest

Barry Bluestone. Founding director of the Dukakis Center for Urban and Regional Policy and a professor at Northeastern University. He tweets @BarryBluestone.